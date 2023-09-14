Watch: In Rahul Gandhi's 'Motorcycle Diaries', A 1,000+ Km Ladakh Ride

The 28-minute-long video is from his bike ride in August.

Flanked by fellow bike riders, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rode for over 1,000 kilometres in picturesque Ladakh, "witnessing the majestic views", and interacting with the locals in his journey he calls the "most exhilarating" in his "entire life".

On YouTube, Mr Gandhi shared his 'Motorcycle Diaries', where he travelled from Leh to Kargil in Ladakh. Rahul Gandhi started his journey from Leh to the Pangong Tso Lake on a KTM390 bike to pay tribute to his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The title, 'Motorcycle Diaries', is a pop-culture reference to the posthumous memoir of Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara, which was later made into an award-winning film in 2004.

The 28-minute-long video is from his bike ride in August, but the video premiered today on Mr Gandhi's YouTube channel.

Mr Gandhi chose to sport enduro riding gear, too from some of the top motorcycle gear brands in the world, like Shoei, Klim and Leatt - known for their safety.

"My father once told me that Pangong Tso Lake is one of the most beautiful places on Earth," Mr Gandhi said.

Crossing high mountain passes and water crossings on his way to Pangong Tso, Mr Gandhi said the 1,000+ km ride was "filled with pure adrenaline and camaraderie."

In his journey from Leh to Kargil, the Congress leader met several people including locals, ex-servicemen, on-duty Army personnel, Border Roads Organization (BRO) officers and workers.

Mr Gandhi interacted with locals and said he and his team were "embraced by the incredible Ladakhi people", who also shared their issues with him.

"I will do everything I can to amplify the democratic voice of Ladakh. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!" Mr Gandhi said.