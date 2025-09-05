Watch: Hyderabad Police Gets 12 New Dogs, To Undergo 10-Month Training

In a move to bolster its capabilities, the Hyderabad City Police is set to expand its canine squad with the induction of 12 new dogs.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand met the two-year-old canines at the Goshamahal Ground, where they were showcased before beginning their training.

The police force has a current canine strength of 34, a number deemed insufficient for the current operational needs. "We have 34 canines in our canine squad. The workload of the Hyderabad City Police has increased drastically over the past few years. The workload on our present dog squad has increased a lot. Recently, there were three deaths in our dog squad," Mr Anand stated.

#WATCH | Telangana | Hyderabad CP CV Anand meets the 12 two-year-old puppies at the Goshamahal Ground, which will soon be inducted into the dog squad of the Hyderabad City Police after training. pic.twitter.com/Bx86dh6Rwa — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2025

To address this deficit, a committee of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) was formed to identify and procure recruits. The committee surveyed various dog farms, breeders and other Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) units to select the most suitable puppies for the squad.

"We decided to increase the number of our canines to 54. For this, we established a committee comprising DCPs," Anand explained. "Another eight will soon be brought."

The recruits will be sent to a dog training institute in Moinabad for a rigorous 10-month training program. Following their training, they will be deployed for various duties, including narcotics and explosives detection, as well as criminal tracking. The expansion is expected to significantly enhance the operational efficiency and effectiveness of the Hyderabad City Police.