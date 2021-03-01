Watch: How PM Narendra Modi Got Covid Vaccine Today

A big warm beam of smile never left PM Modi's face through the whole process.

PM Modi arrived at AIIMS early in the morning to get his first dose of Covaxin.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off phase two of the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive by getting vaccinated himself. Around 27 crore people are expected to be covered in this phase - of which around 10 crore are those above 60, like the Prime Minister.

He left for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, a little before daybreak, even as the streets of the national capital were still mostly deserted. A short video released by his office shows him arriving at the premier institute with a few aides and without much ado.

Wearing a mask, a gamosa - the traditional piece of clothing identified closely with Assam - over his off-white pyjama-kurta, and his trademark shawl, the Prime Minister is seen greeted and received by hospital officials, including AIIMS chief, Dr Randeep Guleria.

Settling down on a chair, he chats up the two attending nurses - sisters P Niveda, a native of Puducherry, and Rosamma Anil of Kerala. PM Modi is then seen filling up a form as protocol dictates and then folding up the left half-sleeve of his kurta, preparing to get jabbed, all dutifully supervised by Dr Guleria.

Sister Niveda then injects a dose of Covaxin on his arm even as he continues to chat - the big warm beam of smile never leaving his countenance through the whole process.