Watch: Himalayan Black Bear Plays With Block Of Ice To Beat The Heat

The Himalayan black bear is a subspecies of the Asian black bear found in the Himalayas.

A Himalayan Black Bear wowed netizens as it found an adorable way to beat the heat -- a block of ice and a water trough.

Amid a scorching heat wave which has swept several parts of India, a video of a black bear surfaced on the internet which showed the animal playing around with an ice block while immersed in water in a small trough.

The video of the Himalayan Black Bear, named Daddy, was shot at the Bengal Safari park on the outskirts of West Bengal's Siliguri and shared by news agency ANI on Twitter.

#WATCH | Daddy, the Himalayan Black Bear of Bengal Safari plays with a block of ice to beat the heat in Siliguri

The bear could be seen rubbing the ice block all over his face and body while splashing around in the water to get some respite from the heat.

"Awww so cute :) Finally something good!" a Twitter user commented on the video.

