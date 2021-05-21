Watch: Heavy Rain In Odisha As East Coast Braces For Cyclone Yaas

The Met Department had forecast rain with strong winds in Bhubaneswar

#WATCH | Odisha: Heavy rainfall lashes Bhubaneswar. IMD forecasts 'rain or thundershowers with strong gusty winds' for Bhubaneswar today. pic.twitter.com/jIlTpnboPi — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021

Several parts of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, received heavy rain today even as Odisha government laid down guidelines for coastal districts in view of the forecast on the formation of cyclonic storm Yaas.

Soon after cyclonic storm Tauktae caused large-scale damage in several states on the western coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that a low pressure area is likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22. "It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal-Odisha coasts around 26th May evening," the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

In view of the warning, the Odisha Housing & Urban Development Department has issued standard operating procedures for urban local bodies in 12 coastal districts.

The guidelines asked authorities concerned to finalise alternative shelters for evacuation and make arrangements for food material. It also asked the local authorities to identify vulnerable houses and encourage residents to shift to safe shelters.

The guidelines stressed that all evacuation exercises be carried out in strict adherence to Covid protocols.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has started positioning its teams in Bengal and Odisha, officials have said. Some of the teams dispatched for rescue work in states affected by cyclone Tauktae on the western coast are being called back, they said.

NDRF Director General S N Pradhan tweeted that the force has decided to "airlift" its teams in Bengal and Odisha in view of cyclone Yaas its "possible impact".

The exact number of NDRF teams to be earmarked for the latest cyclone will be decided as per inputs received from the India Meteorological Department.