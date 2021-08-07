Watch: Haryana Minister Shakes A Leg As Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold

Haryana has announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore for the Javelin star

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij broke into an impromptu dance as India scripted history with the first-ever Olympics Gold in an Athletics event at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, the masked-up minister is seen dancing in front of a TV set, chanting "Bharat Mata ki jai" and "Neeraj Chopra", as a fleeting shot shows Neeraj Chopra with the Indian tricolour wrapped around him. He is joined by others, including his security personnel, as they celebrate the incredible moment.

#WATCH | Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij breaks into dance as javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, a native of Panipat, wins the first #Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/bW2v0B9Gbj — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

The 23-year-old - youngest thrower at the finals - registered his best attempt of 87.58m to finish ahead of Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely who won the silver and bronze respectively.

The Haryana government has announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore for the Javelin star.

State Chief Minister ML Khattar tweeted a picture of him watching the finals and wrote that the country was waiting for this moment for a long time. "The whole country is proud of you," Mr Khattar tweeted in Hindi.

Twitter, overwrought with emotions, trended #NeerajChopra as the country came together to celebrate the historic feat.

President Ram Nath Kovind hailed the "unprecedented win" while Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: History has been scripted at Tokyo!