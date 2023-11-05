Watch: ML Khattar Hops On State-Run Karnal-Chandigarh Bus, Surprises Passengers

ML Khattar interacted with the bus conductor, who explained the e-ticketing system to him

Passengers on a Haryana Roadways'-run Karnala-Chandigarh bus were in for a surprise when Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hopped on the bus today.

The Chief Minister travelled to Ambala Cantonment with the other passengers, speaking with them and sharing his experiences.

Mr Khattar also interacted with the bus conductor, who explained the e-ticketing system to him.

The Chief Minister shared a video of his bus ride on X and wrote: "Today I experienced a memorable and wonderful journey while coming from Karnal to Chandigarh. Being a public servant, I tried to know the people's journey and their joys and sorrows. It was a wonderful experience with Haryana Roadways, the pride of our state.

आज करनाल से चण्डीगढ़ आते हुए एक यादगार और अद्भुत सफर का अनुभव हुआ...



जनता का सेवक होने के नाते उनके जीवन के सफर को भी और यात्रा के सुख-दुःख को भी जानने की कोशिश की।



म्हारे प्रदेश की शान... हरियाणा रोडवेज के साथ यह शानदार अनुभव रहा।



सफर में पंजाब के एक यात्री का सुझाव और हमारी... pic.twitter.com/AUioVJ7gHo — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 5, 2023

"This journey will always inspire me to take the state towards betterment and progress," he further wrote.

The passengers on the bus, overjoyed to meet the Chief Minister, whipped out their cameras, recording videos and clicking photos.

In the video shared by the Chief Minister, one of the passengers, a woman, is seen requesting him to speak to her husband on the phone. Mr Khattar happily obliged. "Your wife doesn't want to your name," he quipped into the phone after the woman said she doesn't refer to her husband by his name.

Another passenger, speaking to his family on a video call, turned the phone to the Chief Minister, who greeted and waved at them.

On the way, the Chief Minister stopped at a dhaba - a roadside highway eatery, where he met a bunch of people.

All along the way, police vehicles escorted the bus to ensure the Chief Minister's safety.