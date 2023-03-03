Watch: Guard Operates X-Ray Machine In UP Government Hospital, Probe On

Ballia District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said that the authorities have taken cognisance of the video.

A home guard in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia was caught conducting an x-ray of a woman at a government hospital on Thursday. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the guard operating the machine and directing the woman as another uniformed official watches on.

A woman in an orange saree is asked to lift her arms as the home guard places her chin on the machine. He then proceeds to conduct the x-ray without any apparent intervention by a medical professional.

Ballia District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said that the authorities have taken cognisance of the video and the Chief Medical Officer has also been alerted about the same. He said that a detailed report on the circumstances under which the guard acted has also been demanded.

"This is playing with the health of the woman. If the machine was operated incorrectly, then something could have gone wrong. Responsibility must be taken," Mr Kumar added.