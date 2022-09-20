Videos Show Food Served To UP Kabbadi Players In Toilet, Spark Outrage

The food kept on the toilet floor near its gate

Some videos that show food being served to Uttar Pradesh kabaddi players in a toilet have gone viral on social media, leading to massive outrage and a 'clarification' from the state government.

The videos, which are now in wide circulation, were reportedly shot by some players on September 16 during an Under-17 state level kabaddi tournament for girls in Saharanpur.

The videos show students serving themselves rice and vegetable from different vessels placed inside what looks like a toilet. Next to the rice and vegetable vessels, were leftover 'pooris' on a piece of paper.

In a 1-minute video, the camera pans to show urinals and wash basins in the frame and then pans back to show the rice plate kept on the toilet floor near its gate. The players can be seen taking the food and heading out of the toilet.

A second video shows workers picking up utensils and bringing them outside near the swimming pool where the food is being cooked.

Animesh Saxena, Sports Officer of Saharanpur, who had claimed that the food was kept in the 'changing room' (toilet) because of "space cruch" has been suspended, and the state government has also ordered a probe into the incident.

"It was not kept in the bathroom. Because it was raining, we made arrangements for food in the swimming pool area. The food was kept in the changing room next to the swimming pool. The stadium is undergoing some construction work. There was no other place to keep the food because of the rain" Mr Saxena had said earlier.

Political parties have attacked the BJP over the viral videos for disrespecting the kabaddi players.

Y Sathish Reddy, social media convener of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, tweeted, "Food served to kabaddi players in #UttarPradesh kept in toilet. Is this how #BJP respects the players? Shameful!

