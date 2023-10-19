Watch: Ferris Wheel Stops Working Midway In Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, 20 Rescued

20 persons - four men, 12 women and four children were rescued safely

A giant wheel installed at a Navratri Mela in Delhi's Narela area stopped working midway after it developed a technical snag. Around 20 people, including four children and 12 women were safely rescued and no casualties were reported.

Video of the incident has surfaced on the internet which shows several people stuck in the giant wheel. Further in the video, people can be seen trying to climb off the giant wheel on their own.

"A rescue call was received at 11:10 pm on Wednesday night from Subhash Ramlila Maidan that more than 20 people were trapped on a giant swing," a fire department official said on Thursday.

The fire department informed that two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and 20 persons - four men, 12 women and four children were rescued safely from the swing.

Police said that legal action was being initiated against the organiser, and they were further looking into the incident.

In January, more than 60 people were rescued from a Ferris wheel at Orlando's ICON Park in the United States after a power failure caused a malfunction and a small fire at the base of the ride.

"It's on fire! Holy f****," a person could be heard yelling in the video shared on Twitter. "Multiple emergency units are on scene at Orlando Icon Park as multiple people are trapped at the Eye Ferris wheel after it lost power as electrical sparks can be seen sparking," the caption of the post read.