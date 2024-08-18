Ferris Wheel Catches Fire, Leaves 30 Injured At Summer Festival In Germany

The fire has been put out, leaving the two gondolas destroyed.

A Ferris wheel caught fire at a German summer music festival and injured at least thirty people, including four police officers, as per a report in the New York Post. The incident took place in a gondola at the Highfield Festival at Stormthaler Lake, at around 9.13 pm. The fire began in one lower tub and quickly spread to another, scaring the people on the ride.

Videos captured from the festival showed the Ferris wheel spinning despite the two gondolas being turned into fireballs. Further, thick, black smoke was also seen in the night sky with several people screaming.

Ferris wheel gondolas went up in flames yesterday at the Highfield Festival on the outskirts of Leipzig, Germany.



At least 30 people, including police officials have been injured according to reports from the region. pic.twitter.com/nMMfmxc4Pl — The Secret Firefighter UK (@TheSecretFF999) August 18, 2024

The conductors stopped the ride and reversed it so that the burning vehicle was positioned close to the top of the wheel. The video showed how powerful the fire was-it blazed white at its centre.

According to the outlet, the 30 people who were treated for injuries sustained mild cases of smoke inhalation. However, two were seriously injured.

German rapper Ski Aggu was on stage when the blaze started and was also instructed to carry on with his performance despite the accident. "I was just told through my earpiece that I should not end the show under any circumstances," the rapper said on his Instagram. He said he was told to continue performing to avoid "mass panic."

Further, the two gondolas were successfully tipped upside down by firefighters to stop the fire from spreading. "We currently know that there are over 30 injured people, including four injured police officers, but all of them are probably slightly injured," police spokeswoman Josephin Sader told the tabloid BILD.

The fire has been put out, leaving the two gondolas destroyed. According to the organisers, a technical issue with the Ferris wheel was the reason for the fire.

