Watch: Elephant vs Jackfruit - The Struggle Is Real (So Is The Applause)

Jackfruit is to elephants what mangoes are to humans, said an IAS officer.

Videos of elephants are usually fascinating and enjoyable to watch. From taking a mud bath to sliding down slopes, the internet is flooded with such amazing videos. An elephant, meanwhile, was seen in a video struggling to pluck a jackfruit from a tree, encouraged by the locals.

In the 30-second clip shared by Supriya Sahu, an Indian Administrative Services officer, the elephant was seen raising its legs on the tree's trunk to reach the jackfruit. Villagers shooting the video were heard cheering for the animal and they clapped when it succeeded.

"Jackfruit is to elephants what mangoes are to humans. And the applause by humans at the successful effort of this determined elephant to get to jackfruits is absolutely heartwarming," the caption read.

Watch the clip here:

Jackfruit is to Elephants what Mangoes are to humans.. and the applause by humans at the successful effort of this determined elephant to get to Jackfruits is absolutely heartwarming ????



video- shared pic.twitter.com/Gx83TST8kV — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 1, 2022

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over 63,000 times and garnered 3,000 likes. Many users praised the elephant's grit as it kept trying to reach the fruit.

One user was surprised at the height to which the elephant had raised its body to pluck the jackfruit from the tree.

Oh man .. that's atleast a 60ft stretch! — Jayson Pereira (@jaysonblr) August 1, 2022

"What tremendous power to be stretching up to that height. They have power even to crash down the tree in one push," another user commented.

What tremendous power..to be streching up to that height. They have power even to crash down the tree in one push. — Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) August 1, 2022

Another user loved the people's reactions to the elephant grabbing fruit from the tree.

I love how these people are happy at the elephant grabbing food from the tree. — JhnReed (@JhnReed) August 1, 2022

While one user asked how the elephant would eat the fruit, considering its hard skin, another replied, "They can crush hard fruits into chewable size. Bigger jackfruit they crush into pieces smaller they can simply chew." The user, while replying, also shared a few photos of an elephant crushing a jackfruit.

How do they eat the fruit? Would they open it somehow? Are chew with the hardskin? — Praveenkumar (@srpraveen28) August 1, 2022

They can crush hard fruits into chewable size. Bigger jackfruit they crush into pieces smaller they can simply chew pic.twitter.com/rO1Ovni4Y7 — Thakur Jwala Prasad (@ChitkabraH) August 1, 2022

Elephants can smell a ripe jackfruit from distance will reach that. — YKAnil (@YKAnil1) August 1, 2022

I didn't know they loved jackfruit !! It has always been Elephant n Ganna (of course the paddy fields n all come together) — Soumya Maheshwari (@isomkahin) August 1, 2022

