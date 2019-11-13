Watch: Drones Form "Ik Onkar" Symbol In Sky On Guru Nanak Birth Anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind also attended the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in Sultanpur Lodhi.

All India | | Updated: November 13, 2019 02:15 IST
"Ik Onkar" symbol represents "one God" and is a central tenet of Sikh religious philosophy.


Sultanpur Lodhi: 

Drones were used to form the Sikh symbol "Ik Onkar" in the sky in Sultanpur Lodhi on Tuesday night on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founding guru of Sikhism.

President Ram Nath Kovind also attended the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in Sultanpur Lodhi and highlighted the contributions made by the Sikh faith founder for the welfare of the society. He paid obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib on the occasion.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs.

Kartik Purnima marks the birth anniversary of the Guru and is celebrated across India.

Hundreds of devotees flocked to shrines in various parts of the country and across the world to celebrate the occasion.
 



