Watch: Dance, Food, Music Add To US Embassy's Diwali Bash In Delhi

Eric Garcetti danced to the hit song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' on Friday

The US embassy in Delhi celebrated Diwali with enthusiasm and vigour yesterday.

Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to India, wished a prosperous Diwali to everyone and said that he was delighted to celebrate the festival in the national capital.

"Delighted to celebrate #Diwali with dance, food and music with my colleagues for the first time here in India! At this auspicious time, may the festival of light bring you happiness and prosperity in the new year!," Mr Garcetti said on X - formerly known as Twitter.

On Friday, Mr Garcetti danced to the hit song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' during a Diwali celebration event at the embassy.

The original song, which came out in 1998, featured Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora grooving on a train. He took the stage in a blue kurta and a pair of shades as the audience clapped and cheered.

Since being appointed in May, Mr Garcetti has wholeheartedly soaked in the Indian traditions and recently celebrated Durga Puja at Delhi's Chittaranjan Park.

Earlier this month, Mr Garcetti paid a surprise visit to the US visa centre in Delhi to interact with applicants. His visit came at a time when waiting periods for a US visa appointment are as high as 511 days.