Watch: 'Disco Dancer' At Uzbekistan Party Ahead Of Key Regional Summit

Bollywood movies and songs are very popular in Uzbekistan.

Disco lights and tracks from actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty's hit movie 'Disco Dancer' were the highlights at a party ahead of a key regional summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.

A band was seen singing 'I Am A Disco Dancer' from the 1982 movie at a dinner hosted for the international media last night and several attendees were seen grooving to the peppy dance number.

'Disco Dancer' was a smash hit, mainly due to its blockbuster soundtrack. After the release of the movie, Mithun Chakraborty not only became the heartthrob of the country but also attained a cult figure status in Uzbekistan.

Bollywood movies and songs are very popular in Uzbekistan.

Earlier in July, a band in Uzbekistan sang a popular Bollywood song at the end of a two-day foreign ministerial conclave in Tashkent. The video, shared by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, had the band singing the title track 'Bol Radha Bol' from the well-known 1992 Bollywood film 'Sangam'.

During his visit to the country in 2012, PM Modi noted, "Indian movies, language & music are very popular in Uzbekistan. In 2012, Uzbek radio completed 50 years of Hindi broadcasting".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attended the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of the other member states of the influential grouping.

The summit is also being attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and leaders of several central Asian countries.