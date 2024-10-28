Watch: Diljeet Dosanjh Meets BJP Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill At His Delhi Home

Diljit Dosanjh meets BJP's Jaiveer Shergill

Pop star Diljit Dosanjh walks in through the half-opened gate. A quick namaste follows, then a handshake, and a few steps later he covers the BJP leader Jaiveer Shergill in an embrace, shows a video.

The Punjabi artist, wearing a red turban and an all-black ensemble with white sneakers, was visiting the BJP spokesperson's home in Delhi today, a day after he sold out his two back-to-back concerts in the national capital over the weekend as part of his "Dilluminati" tour.

"Punjabi Aagayee Oyee ! Touched by respect shown by my friend & superstar @diljitdosanjh to my entire family at my house in Delhi humbled, Waheguru Mehr Rakhe," Mr Shergill posted on X, with a video of Diljit's visit to his home.

In the video, the 40-year-old singer, who in 2023 became the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Palm Springs-based music festival Coachella, is seen meeting the BJP leader's family and exchanging pleasantries.

"He is the pride of Punjabis. He is our identity. He is symbol of humility and humbleness. I would urge the youth to learn this from him," says Mr Shergill in the video. Then he turn to the singer, and says, "I want to say you inspire millions of people."

"You also inspire," Diljit, who also is the first Indian artiste to feature on Billboard Canada, responds.

A day earlier, Mr Shergill's father was seen dancing at the superstar's concert in the city as seen in a video posted by the leader.

"My dad vibing at @diljitdosanjh show !! Thanks bhaji for bringing a smile to his face, for making everyone dance their hearts out, for making everyone celebrate music & most importantly for telling the youth that hardwork & kindness can do wonders!" said the BJP leader.

Diljeet has been performing on tour around the world in venues in the US, the UK, Canada, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands.

