Watch: Daughters Of Staff Members At PM's Office Tie Him Rakhi

Earlier in the day, PM Modi greeted everyone on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today celebrated Raksha Bandhan at his residence with the young daughters of his staff members tying rakhi on his hand to mark the occasion.

Those who participated in this special Raksha Bandhan celebration at the PM's house included the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and others working at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Officials shared a video of the celebration and the PM's interaction with them.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi greeted everyone on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. "Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," he tweeted.