Watch: Cop Saves Elderly Woman Crossing Tracks, Railways Makes A Request

A woman was moments away from being run over by a train in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur on Saturday before a Railway Police Force official rescued her. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera on the platform.

In the harrowing 37 second clip posted by the Ministry of Railways, a police official and another man are seen indicating to those on the opposite platform to not cross the tracks.

Seconds later, the official rushes to the edge of the platform and pulls an elderly woman in a red saree onto it. The train rushes by just as she is being pulled onto the platform by the official.

As the two sit on the ground, a crowd gathers around them.

When tweeting the video, the Ministry of Railways said, "The woman's life was saved by the vigilance and promptness of the RPF personnel ... All are requested to use foot over bridge to go from one platform to another."

The video has been viewed over 69,000 times on Twitter since it was posted at 5 pm yesterday. Users have lauded the official for his bravery.

One user wrote, "A split second delay would have resulted in disaster. Salute to the gallant of on-duty RPF personnel who saved the woman even though barefoot."

Another said that while people must use the foot over bridge, "sometimes it becomes difficult to climb the stairs without escalators or lifts, especially with luggage."

The Ministry of Railways has undertaken several measures to avoid "untoward incidents" or "trespassing" on the railway tracks which include elimination of unmanned-level crossings over the broad gauge network, signal modernisation, and the use of modern machines in maintenance.