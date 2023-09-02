Watch: Champaran Mutton, Courtesy Chefs Lalu Yadav And Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi leaning to cook Champaran mutton.

It was a special cooking class: chef Lalu Yadav showed apprentice Rahul Gandhi how to cook Champaran mutton, a famous meat preparation from Bihar. The Congress leader released the cooking video on Saturday.

"I know how to cook, but I'm not an expert. When I was working in Europe I had to learn to cook. I used to stay alone, so I had to learn. I can cook basic dishes. But I am not an expert," Mr Gandhi says in the video, adding that "Lalu Yadav ji makes great food".

Lalu Yadav, a famous practitioner of repeat-worthy dialogue, on being asked by the Congress leader when did he learn to cook, says, "I was in 6th or 7th standard. I had gone to Patna to meet my brothers, who were working there then. They had called me. I used to cook for them, gather firewood, wash utensils and grind the spices. I learnt it all there."

In the seven-minute video, the veteran Bihar leader can be seen instructing Rahul Gandhi on various steps involved in cooking the special dish: adding spices, marinating the meat and then putting it all in the handi.

As the dish was getting ready, Rahul Gandhi asks Mr Yadav about the secret spice in politics.

"The secret spice is hard work. To fight against injustice," says Mr Yadav.

How is this (cooking) different from politics? asks Rahul Gandhi, reminding the leader that he likes to "mix everything in politics".

"Yes, I do. Politics is impossible without a little mixing," says Mr Yadav.

During their conversation, Mr Gandhi asks the senior leader what was his advice for next generation of politicians?

"My suggestion is that your parents, your grandparents led the nation onto a new path, the path of righteousness, you should never forget that," says Mr Yadav.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his sister Misa Bharti were also present during the dinner.

All of them then can be seen around a big dining table enjoying the dish. At the end, Mr Gandhi also gets the mutton dish packed for his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.