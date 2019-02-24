Watch: Carrying Injured Man, Madhya Pradesh Cop Runs On Rail Track

In a video, the cop is seen rushing to the mans rescue, picking him up and running on a rail track as a train passes by.

Updated: February 24, 2019 08:46 IST
For about a kilometer and a half, the cop carried the man on his shoulder .


Hoshangabad: 

A policeman in Madhya Pradesh went beyond his call of duty to save the life of a man who was seriously injured after falling off a train. For about a kilometer and a half, the cop carried the man on his shoulder to a railway station in Hoshangabad.

No ambulance or help could reach the place where the man had got injured. Seeing no alternative, the cop ran along the rail tracks with the injured man on his shoulders.

 

“The spot was around two kilometers km away from the railway gate and even an ambulance couldn't reach there. We walked and found him seriously injured. I carried him on my shoulders to the Pagdhal railway station, from where he was taken to a health centre,” Poonam Billore, the cop, said.

The man suffered head injuries but is now out of danger.  

