Watch: Carrying Injured Man, Madhya Pradesh Cop Runs On Rail Track

A policeman in Madhya Pradesh went beyond his call of duty to save the life of a man who was seriously injured after falling off a train. For about a kilometer and a half, the cop carried the man on his shoulder to a railway station in Hoshangabad.

In a video, the cop is seen rushing to the man's rescue, picking him up and running on a rail track as a train passes by.

No ambulance or help could reach the place where the man had got injured. Seeing no alternative, the cop ran along the rail tracks with the injured man on his shoulders.

Police constable Poonam Billore ran for more than a kilometer along the railway tracks with an injured man on his shoulders in Hoshangabad today, after the ambulance couldn't reach the spot to rescue the man who had fell down from a train.

“The spot was around two kilometers km away from the railway gate and even an ambulance couldn't reach there. We walked and found him seriously injured. I carried him on my shoulders to the Pagdhal railway station, from where he was taken to a health centre,” Poonam Billore, the cop, said.

The man suffered head injuries but is now out of danger.