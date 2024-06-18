Watch: Built For Rs 12 Crore, Bridge In Bihar Collapses Before Inauguration

There are no reports of injuries.

A portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar' Araria today. The concrete bridge over the Bakra River, built after spending crores, came apart in seconds.

Visuals showed the bridge, over the fast-flowing Bakra River, tilted on one side and a crowd gathered on the banks of the river near the bridge, recording the moment it collapsed.

There are no reports of injuries. The bridge was constructed for ease of commute between Kursakanta and Sikti in the Araria district of Bihar. Built at Rs 12 crore, the bridge collapsed before its inauguration.

Sikti MLA Vijay Kumar told ANI, "The bridge has collapsed due to negligence by the construction company's owner. We demand that the administration should conduct an investigation."

#WATCH | Bihar | A portion of a bridge over the Bakra River has collapsed in Araria pic.twitter.com/stjDO2Xkq3 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2024

The collapsed portion washed away within seconds and the people started running toward safety. In another video, a few people are standing dangerously close to the edge of the remaining portion of the bride. While many people are standing under it.

A major part of the collapsed portion was built over the river. The section built on the banks of the Bakra River remains intact.

In March this year, one person was killed and several others were trapped after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar's Supaul. The bustling construction site near Maricha turned into a scene of chaos and devastation after the collapse in the morning, prompting urgent rescue efforts by local authorities and volunteers.

According to reports, the bridge was being built at a cost of ₹ 984 crore over the river Kosi. The accident bears an uncanny resemblance to the collapse of an under-construction bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur, which had sparked a wr of words between the state government and the opposition BJP.