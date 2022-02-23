Watch: 65 Push-Ups At -30 Degrees By Border Police Personnel Ladakh

Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal performed the push ups at -30 degrees Celsius.

Ratan Singh Sonal, an Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) Commandant, completed 65 push-ups today at 17,500 feet in Ladakh. When Mr Sonal performed the feat, the temperature in Ladakh was -30 degrees celsius.

#WATCH | 55-year-old ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal completes 65 push-ups at one go at 17,500 feet at -30 degrees Celsius temperature in Ladakh.





Last week, Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal, 55, led a team of 6 mountaineers to the peak of Mount Karzok Kangri, the first-ever ascent of the 20,177 feet high mountain.

The team climbed Mount Karzok Kangri in Ladakh on February 20 in extreme weather conditions where the minimum temperature is minus 40 degrees Celsius.

"This was the first-ever ascent to the Karzok Kangri. Team of 6 top-class mountaineers of the ITBP led by the ace mountaineer Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal scaled the 20,177 feet high peak which located in the cold desert of Ladakh," and ITBP spokesperson told news agency ANI.

"Enduring physical and mental toughness in extreme winters, the team did not use any special mountaineering equipment and support system and completed the ascent," added the official.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) central mountaineering team scaled Mount Karzok Kangri in Ladakh on 20th Feb in extreme weather conditions where the minimum temperature is -40 degrees celsius these days. This was the first-ever ascent to Mount Karzok Kangri.

Raised in 1962, the ITBP primarily guards the 3,488 kms long border in the Himalayas at the border observation posts (BOPs) located at altitudes ranging up to 18,800 feet. Apart from border guarding, the Force is also deployed for anti-Maoist operations and other internal security duties.