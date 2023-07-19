Watch: BJP MLA Rushed To Hospital Amid Protests In Karnataka Assembly

Basangouda Patil's blood pressure levels began fluctuating during the BJP's protest in the House

Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil was wheeled out of the state Assembly and taken to a hospital this afternoon amid chaos and pandemonium. Mr Patil's blood pressure levels began fluctuating during the BJP's protest in the House, prompting his party MLAs to rush him out for a medical check-up.

Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa went to the hospital to meet Mr Patil, who is now stable.

The BJP legislators protested against the Congress government in the state for allegedly "misusing" bureaucrats for the Opposition's meeting in Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday, tore copies of Bills and agenda, and threw them at the Chair.

BS Yediyurappa met Basanagouda Patil at the hospital

According to the BJP and the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) - in opposition in Karnataka, 30 Indian Administrative Services officers were allegedly deputed by the Congress to "serve" its alliance leaders, who were in Bengaluru to strategise for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The parties later gave notice seeking a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker UT Khader after he suspended 10 BJP MLAs for the rest of the ongoing session over "indecent and disrespectful conduct". Later, the police detained several BJP MLAs, including former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, for protesting outside the state Assembly.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka Assembly passed five Bills without discussion even as the BJP and the JD(S) protested from the Well of the House.