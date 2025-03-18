Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal Charged For Vulgar Remarks On Ranya Rao

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal was on Tuesday charged for his vulgar remarks on actor Ranya Rao, who is currently in the custody of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in a gold smuggling case.

The legislator from Karnataka's Bijapur City on Monday sparked a controversy through his remarks that the actor had hidden gold "all over her body". "There were lapses by customs officials, and necessary action should be taken against them. She (Ranya Rao) had gold all over her body, hiding it wherever she had holes, and smuggled it in," Mr Yatnal told reporters in Kannada.

The BJP MLA also hinted at the role of ministers in the crime. "I have gathered complete information about her relationships, who helped her obtain security (clearance), and how the gold was brought in. I will expose everything in the session...," he added.

Mr Yatnal the guilty must not be spared. "Can someone be defended because they are a central government employee," he asked.

Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-level officer who has denied any link to the gold seizure, was sent on "compulsory leave" last week, after his stepdaughter's arrest.

The actor was caught smuggling gold bars weighing 14.2 kg, worth Rs 14.56 crore, when she arrived from Dubai at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 3.

Ranya Rao, who made her debut with the 2014 movie Maanikya, came under the radar of DRI officials after she made her fourth visit to Dubai in 15 days. It was earlier learnt that she made 27 trips to Dubai in the past year.

Sources said the actor used to wear some of the gold and conceal the rest in her clothing to avoid getting caught.

After arresting Ms Rao, investigators raided her house and recovered gold jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore and cash worth Rs 2.67 crore.

In a leaked statement, the actor has revealed the details of her international trips to locations such as the Middle East, Dubai and some Western countries. She has admitted that 17 gold bars were found on her.

Besides Ms Rao, two people have been taken into custody in the case - T Raj, who is believed to share close ties with her, and Tarun Kondaraju, another friend who was with her in Dubai, police said.

In a statement on March 5, Mr Rao said there has been no "black mark" on his career and that he was not in touch with his step daughter since she got married four months ago. He also said he was unaware of her and her husband Jatin Hukkeri's business dealings.