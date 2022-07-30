Watch: Band Sings 'Bol Radha Bol' At Shanghai Grouping Meet In Uzbekistan

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001.

A band in Uzbekistan sang a popular Bollywood song at the end of a two-day foreign ministerial conclave in Tashkent, a video shared today by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar showed.

"Another reminder from SCO Tashkent why Central Asia is our extended neighborhood", Mr Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

The video showed a large band singing the title track from the well-known 1992 Bollywood film 'Bol Radha Bol'.

The two-day conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, or SCO, concluded yesterday. Mr Jaishankar described the meeting as "productive" and said that "bilateral meetings with Uzbek, Tajik, Kyrgyz and Kazakh counterparts have advanced the India-Central Asia Summit process".

Foreign ministers of various nations discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of State on September 15-16 in Samarkand, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the Presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India became an observer at the SCO in 2005 and has participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the group, which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region.