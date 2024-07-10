Watch: 'Vande Mataram' By Austrian Choir In Grand Welcome For PM Modi

Austrian artists sing Vande Mataram to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Austria early today after concluding his two-day visit to Russia. He was welcomed with Austrian artists singing Vande Mataram at the hotel.

PM Modi arrived at the hotel Ritz-Carlton in Vienna and was greeted by the members of the Indian community at the hotel. After his arrival at the hotel, the Austrian artists sang Vande Mataram to welcome him.

#WATCH | Austrian artists sing Vande Mataram to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he arrives at the hotel Ritz-Carlton in Vienna.

This is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years. Indira Gandhi was the last PM to visit the country in 1983.

PM Modi while announcing that he landed in Vienna shared a post on X citing this trip as a "special one."

Landed in Vienna. This visit to Austria is a special one. Our nations are connected by shared values and a commitment to a better planet. Looking forward to the various programmes in Austria including talks with Chancellor @karlnehammer, interactions with the Indian community and...

Further, he expressed his enthusiasm for the various engagements planned during his visit, including high-level talks and interactions with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and the Indian community in Austria.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor will also address business leaders from India and Austria.

Ahead of his visit to Austria, PM Modi on Sunday said that the shared values of democracy, freedom and the rule of law form the bedrock upon which the two countries will build an ever-closer partnership.

PM Modi's remark came a day after Austrian Chancellor Nehammer posted on 'X', "I very much look forward to welcoming Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, the world's largest democracy, next week in Vienna." "This visit is a special honour as it marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over 40 years and a significant milestone as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations with India," he said.

"We will have the opportunity to talk about further deepening our bilateral relationship and closer cooperation on the many geopolitical challenges," the Austrian chancellor said.

I very much look forward to welcoming @narendramodi, the Prime Minister of India, the world's largest democracy, next week in Vienna. This visit is a special honour as it marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over forty years, and a significant milestone as we...

Responding to Mr Nehammer, PM Modi said, "Thank you, Chancellor Karl Nehammer. It is indeed an honour to visit Austria to mark this historic occasion. I look forward to our discussions on strengthening the bonds between our nations and exploring new avenues of cooperation." "The shared values of democracy, freedom and rule of law form the bedrock upon which we will build an ever closer partnership," he said.