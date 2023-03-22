Watch: Assam Man Uses A Unique Mode Of Payment To Buy His Dream Scooter

He had been saving Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins for the last 5-6 years.

A man from Assam has gone viral on social media after he bought a new scooter using a sack full of his savings in coins. Md Saidul Hoque, a small shopkeeper from Guwahati, had saved up years of hard-earned money in order to buy his dream scooter. He had been saving Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins for the last 5-6 years.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows Mr Hoque heading to a showroom with a sack full of coins to buy a scooter. A few employees of the showroom are later seen counting the coins worth Rs 90,000 that have been stored in jars.

ANI shared the video with a caption that reads, ''Assam: Md Saidul Hoque, a resident of the Sipajhar area in Darrang district purchased a scooter with a sack full of coins he saved.''

"I'm so glad after buying a scooter with a sack of coins I saved. I am running a small shop in the Boragaon area and it was my dream to buy a scooter. I started to collect coins 5-6 years ago. Finally, I fulfilled my dream. I am so happy now," Saidul Hoque told ANI.

Other pictures also show the moment when the shopkeeper signs the papers and collects the keys to his dream vehicle after patiently waiting for the staff to count the coins.

Manish Poddar, the owner of the two-wheeler showroom, said, "When my executive told me that, a customer had come to our showroom to buy a scooter with his saved coins, I was delighted because I have seen such news on TV and read in the paper.''

I wish Saidul will buy a four-wheeler also in future. My executive told me that he had dreamed of buying a two-wheeler and had been collecting the coins over the last 5-6 years. He has come to our showroom with a sack of coins around Rs 90,000," the owner of the two-wheeler showroom added.

Since being shared on social media, the video has gone viral, with many calling his story ''inspiring'', while others asserted that dreams come true with lots of patience.

One user said, ''In a world where majority buy luxurious goods on personal loan, here is a person who did hard work and saved for years to fulfill his dream....my salute to also the accountant/ salesman in the showroom who was given task to count these coins.'' Another commented, ''Congrats Saidul, Enjoy the ride. Really a unique way, its your hard earned Coin.''