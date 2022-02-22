Man Buys Dream Scooter, Uses A Unique Mode Of Payment

Hafizur Akhand, the man from Barpeta in Assam, reached the showroom with sack full of coins.

A man in Assam used did an unusual act, which earned him praise from users online. The vegetable vendor used a sack full of coins he saved to buy a scooter. His heartwarming story was posted by YouTuber Hirak J Das on his channel a few days ago.

The video was appreciated by many users across social media who lauded the efforts of Hafizur Akhand from Barpeta.

"I wanted to buy a two-wheeler, but the cost was too big, and it required me to save over a long period of time," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I started saving coins for almost a year and approached a two-wheeler company promotion event and told them about my savings in coins. They then took the coins to their showroom to count and the amount turned out to be Rs 22,000," said the vegetable vendor.

In the YouTube video shard by Das, three men are seen entering a two-wheeler showroom carrying a heavy sack. It further shows that the sack contains a lot of coins which are being emptied in sall baskets.

A few employees of the showroom are later seen counting the coins.

"It took us two to three hours to count the sack full of coins. We accepted the payment for the two-wheeler in coins and the rest of the amount was paid through financing," a senior member of the staff told ANI.

A few years ago, the video of a Russian blogger went viral when he went to an Apple store to buy an iPhone XS with bathtub full of coins.

A Facebook user posted the photograph of the 2018 incident, which showed staff members of the Apple store counting the coins brought by blogger Svyatoslav Kovalenko.

An Apple spokesperson said that the bathtub contained 100,000 Rubles, which were enough to buy the iPhone model then retailing between $1,050 and $1,500 in Russia.

Kovalenko later shared a video on Instagram in which he explained how he managed to carry the heavy bathtub with 350kg of coins to the store.