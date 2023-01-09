Watch: Assam Chief Minister Performs Folk Dance With Schoolchildren

Himanta Sarma shared a video of his dance saying he "couldn't help" but join in.

Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma surprised schoolchildren on Sunday when he joined them in performing a traditional folk dance at an event. The chief minister also shared a video of his dance saying he "couldn't help" but join in.

"An evening to cherish! Couldn't help but join the students of Hatinga TE Model School of Biswanath performing jhumur at my residence," he said in a tweet.

An evening to cherish!



Couldn't help but join the students of Hatinga TE Model School of Biswanath performing jhumur at my residence. pic.twitter.com/rsZXzhB1vK — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 9, 2023

The students were part of an event organised at the chief minister's residence at in Dispur.

In the video, Mr Sarma walks up to the stage cheering the dancing students and quickly matches steps with them as they performed jhumur, the traditional folk dance of Assam's tea communities. Seeing him shake a leg, more students rush to join the dance circle. The video shows both Mr Sarma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma cheering and dancing with the schoolchildren.

Mr Sarma posted several photos and videos from the evening.

"Delighted to interact & host students of Hatinga TE Model School, Sootea, for dinner at my residence along with my wife @rinikibsharma. The evening was made memorable by the talented students performing jhumur, Tusu dance, singing folk songs & Jyoti Sangeet, recitation, etc.," one of the tweets read.

The chief minister interacted with the students and also had dinner with them at the function organised at his residence. "The students were earlier taken to several places of academic importance, including planetarium, zoo, science museum, IIT-G, Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, etc," he said in a tweet.

Folk musician Padma Shri Dulal Manki and popular singer Gitanjali Das also performed on the occasion.