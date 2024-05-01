Watch: Asaduddin Owaisi Rides Triumph Bonneville On Campaign Trail In Hyderabad

Asaduddin Owaisi, wearing a helmet, was seen riding the two-wheeler as his retinue followed him

Residents of Hyderabad were in for a surprise when they saw their Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi riding a bike on Tuesday evening. Dressed in a blue kurta and white pyjama, the AIMIM president was seen cruising through the roads on his Triumph Bonneville to reach a public meeting venue.

Mr Owaisi, wearing a helmet, was seen riding the two-wheeler as his retinue followed him, a 15-second video shared by ANI shows.

The 54-year-old politician has represented the Hyderabad constituency four times. He has been holding door-to-door campaigns and addressing rallies in the city ahead of the Lok Sabha election in Hyderabad scheduled for May 13 in the fourth phase of polls.

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place in the fourth phase. The BJP has picked Madhavi Latha to contest against Mr Owaisi in Hyderabad. Mr Owaisi defeated BJP's Bhagavanth Rao by over 2.5 lakh votes in 2019.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven assembly segments--Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Goshamahal, Karwan, Malakpet and Yakatpura.

Mr Owaisi's bike ride comes days after Union Minister Smriti Irani's scooter ride in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi when she stepped out to meet the people in her constituency. She was seen posing for selfies and photos with people. She also interacted with BJP workers and reviewed the situation in her constituency.

Lok Sabha polls are being held across seven phases in the country till June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4.