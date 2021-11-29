Watch: As Fire Brings Down Wedding, Guests Keep Eating In Maharashtra

The incident took place reportedly due to firecrackers on Sunday evening.

In a bizarre display of love for food, guests keep relishing delicacies served during a wedding despite the marriage hall behind them bursting into flames in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane.

In a now-viral video, two men can be seen enjoying their food without bothering about the catastrophic fire in the background. Despite the commotion, they remain seated and keep on eating.

As staff rushes to know what was happening, one of the men can be seen in a dilemma but he chose to remain in his seat, watch the fire behind him and continue savoring his meal.

The incident, reportedly due to firecrackers, took place on Sunday evening at Ansari marriage hall.

The fire gutted six two-wheelers, some chairs, and decorations, reported DNA. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, as per the Thane Municipal Corporation. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident.