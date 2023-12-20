Watch: Air Forces' Chopper Display Team Sarang Air-Drops Food In Flood-Hit Tamil Nadu

The choppers air-dropped essentials onto terraces of homes submerged in floodwaters

Sarang, the Indian Air Forces' helicopter air display team initially formed and raised as a three-chopper display team, has now joined the rescue operations in flood-hit Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari districts, which were pounded by 'historic' rainfall over the last two days.

The helicopters, known the world over as the only five-chopper military display team, are being flown by the same pilots who fly the various formations. Only this time they are flying aid to the inundated areas.

A video posted by the Sarang Helicopter Display Team on X showed food and essentials being air-dropped onto the terraces of homes submerged in floodwaters. The stranded locals in south Tamil Nadu stood on rooftops for their supplies.

"People first, mission always!" Bringing hope from above: Sarang team on a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission, reaching out with unwavering commitment and compassion!" the caption read on X.

Four districts in Tamil Nadu - Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin - were battered by heavy rainfall which disrupted normal life.

Nearly 40 lakh people in the Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts have been affected by the record rains while Srivaikuntam and villages near Tiruchendur suffered great damages due to flooding of the Thamirabarani river.

The Southern Railway has cancelled 19 trains passing through these four districts due to the inundation of railway tracks in the region.