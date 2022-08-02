Watch: 7-Year-Old Pune Girl Sets World Record, Skates Under 20 Cars In 13.74 Seconds

The 7-year-old skated low to the ground for 193 feet in 13.74 seconds.

Seven-year-old Deshna Nahar from Pune has set a Guinness World Record (GWR) for being the fastest skate in limbo under 20 cars at a stretch.

According to the official site, the little girl clocked in 13.74 seconds to rollerskate bend down in a middle-split position as she ducked under the cars over the distance of 193 feet. Limbo skating, which is also known as roller limbo, is a sport in which a person roller skates underneath an obstacle like a horizontal pole without touching it.

A video of her performance has been shared on Twitter. Watch as the 7-year-old skates under 20 cars in just seconds.

That's seven-year-old Deshna Nahar from #Pune#India. She has registered her name in the Guinness Book of records in 'Limbo Skating'

“The fastest time to limbo skate under twenty cars is 13.74 seconds and was achieved by Deshna Aditya Nahar (India) in Pune, Maharashtra, India on 16 April 2022,” Guinness World Record wrote in the official account, adding, “Deshna Aditya Nahar prepared for this record attempt for one and a half years.”

According to New York Post, Deshna broke the previous record of 14.15 seconds set by a 14-year-old in China.

