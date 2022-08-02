Justin Bieber Shares Video Of Indian Drummer Playing At 'Jagrata', Internet Surprised

Picture shows man playing the drums before preparing the devotees for a chorus.

A video of a man playing drum at a religious programme - also known as 'Jagrata' - has caught the attention of the popular Canadian Pop Singer Justin Bieber. The singer posted the man's video on his Instagram story on Monday.

In the now-viral video, the man stole the show at the programme with his unique way of playing the drums. The clip was originally posted on Instagram by a user named Rangile Haryanvi on July 8.

During the 'Jagrata', the man appears to be so interested that he jumps repeatedly while playing the drums before preparing the devotees for a chorus. Justin Bieber was equally interested in the video that has gone viral online. The singer admired the man's approach greatly and asked one of his drummer pals to imitate it on stage at one of his concerts.

While sharing the viral video in his Instagram story, he wrote, "@stixxtaylor, I am expecting you to do this next show" and mentioned artist named Devon Taylor.

Since being shared, the video has received over 20.4 million views and 8.6 lakh likes so far. Numerous remarks in the comment section of the post prove that a lot of viewers watched the video from Justin Bieber's Instagram story.

"(Just Thinking) not justin gonna try this at tour," wrote a user while another said, "Seeing Justin's story, whoever has come, like it."

A third user wrote, "I definitely came here from Justin Bieber's story, but I wonder why did he post this? Maybe he thought it funny. Lol."

Bieber, who had cancelled some of the shows from his Justice World Tour after his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis, returned to the stage recently.