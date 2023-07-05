Was Threatened Last Night, Says Lawyer After Delhi Court Firing

The lawyer said he has footage of those who opened fire.

After the firing incident that occurred on the premises of the Tis Hazari Court in the National Capital earlier today, a former vice president of the Delhi Bar Association said that he did not fire any bullet and that he has footage of those who opened fire.

"For the last few days, there have been many issues going on between me and our secretary Atul Kumar Sharma related to the Bar and, last night, I was called by Atul Sharma. His brother Lalit called me up, abusing and threatened to shoot me", Manish Sharma, former vice president of the Delhi Bar Association told reporters.

Sharma added, "We were fighting with each other...I will file a complaint against those who did all this fighting and those who fired in the court, we have footage of them firing...I did not fire any bullet like this..".

A firing incident occurred in the premises of Delhi's Tis Hazari Court earlier today. Officials said the incident took place due to a heated argument that broke out between two groups of lawyers.

'Two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, allegedly fired in the air, due to the quarrel that broke out between them", said the officials.

The officials also added that the police had reached the spot and no casualties were reported. An investigation is underway.

