'Was Bound To Happen': P Chidambaram On Cops 'Serving Political Masters'

He accused the state police forces of "serving their political masters".

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has raised the pitch on federalism amid what looks like an ongoing tit-for-tat game between the Centre and Punjab government. He accused the state police forces of "serving their political masters" and warned that the current confrontation between the Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana police is a vision of the future if the police are used in such a manner.

"This was bound to happen some day. Punjab, Delhi and Haryana police confrontation is an example of what lies in store in the future. Police serving their respective political masters will lead to the ultimate breakdown of federalism that is already in peril," he tweeted.

Police serving their respective political masters will lead to the ultimate breakdown of federalism that is already in peril — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 7, 2022

Mr Chidambaram said he had warned about the same when the Assam police had arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani over a tweet critical of PM Modi.

He cautioned that federalism will be "dead and buried" if the state police forces don't take consent before entering another state.

"The "autonomy" of each State police force must stop at the border of another State and the police of the first State must take the consent of the other State. Otherwise, federalism will be dead and buried," he said.