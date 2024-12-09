Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Ward Boy In Assam Hospital Arrested For Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Minor

According to reports, the ward boy at Guwahati's Metro Hospital had allegedly tried to touch her "badly", the 11-year-old patient has alleged.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Ward Boy In Assam Hospital Arrested For Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Minor
Guwahati:

A ward boy at a private hospital in Assam's Guwahati has been arrested for alleged sexual harassment of a minor patient inside the Intensive Care Unit. The 40-year-old has been charged under the provisions of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

According to reports, the ward boy at the Metro Hospital had allegedly tried to touch her "badly", the 11-year-old patient has alleged.

The incident took place inside the ICU complex, the police complaint had added.

The police are investigating the case. The ward boy has been booked under Section 12 of the POCSO Act.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Assam, Guwahati
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now