Ward Boy In Assam Hospital Arrested For Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Minor

A ward boy at a private hospital in Assam's Guwahati has been arrested for alleged sexual harassment of a minor patient inside the Intensive Care Unit. The 40-year-old has been charged under the provisions of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

According to reports, the ward boy at the Metro Hospital had allegedly tried to touch her "badly", the 11-year-old patient has alleged.

The incident took place inside the ICU complex, the police complaint had added.

The police are investigating the case. The ward boy has been booked under Section 12 of the POCSO Act.