Wanted In India, Top Hizbul Commander Killed In Pakistan

Bashir Ahmad Peer was designated as a terrorist by the center in October last year for his role in sending terrorists and providing logistic support for infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir.

Wanted In India, Top Hizbul Commander Killed In Pakistan

Bashir Ahmad Peer was considered to be a close confidant of Hizbul Chief Syed Salahuddin.

Srinagar:

One of India's most-wanted designated terrorist has been killed in Pakistan. Bashir Ahmad Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam, the top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen was killed outside a shop in Rawalpindi on Monday evening.

Peer was designated as a terrorist by the center in October last year for his role in sending terrorists and providing logistic support for infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir.

A resident of Babapora, Aloosa village in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, Peer was a hardcore terrorist commander who shifted his base to Pakistan two decades ago.

He was considered to be a close confidant of Hizbul Chief Syed Salahuddin.

According to Pakistani media reports, motorcycle-borne gunmen fired at Peer from point-blank on Monday evening. He was standing outside a shop in Rawalpindi when he was targeted.

As per reports, Peer, who was the launching commander of Hizbul in Pakistan, was playing a key role in recruiting and sending infiltrators and arms and ammunition into Kashmir.

While designating him as a terrorist under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act UAPA, the Centre had also put out Peer's Pakistani Computerized National Identity Card No. 82203-7942470-9.

In what appears to be a targeted attack, the killing of Peer in Rawalpindi is seen as a major setback for the Hizbul Mujahideen and may well be a message to Syed Salahuddin and other Hizbul commanders based in Pakistan.

Featured Video Of The Day

Is King Kohli The GOAT? For Fans, He's Among The Top
.