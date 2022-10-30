'Want Uniform Civil Code But BJP Is Bluffing': Arvind Kejriwal In Gujarat

The Congress has also slammed it as a gimmick to shore up votes of the Hindu majority.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, in Gujarat to campaign for upcoming assembly elections, today said that the BJP is bluffing on implementing a Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat.

Casting doubt on the BJP-led state government's intent, the AAP chief said the ruling party made the same promise ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly elections but didn't implement it after winning the polls.

"They formed a committee after winning the Uttarakhand elections, now that has disappeared," he said, claiming that they have now formed a committee "three days before Gujarat elections" which will also disappear after the polls.

At a press conference in Bhavnagar, Mr Kejriwal said that a Uniform Civil Code should be enforced, as Article 44 of the Constitution clearly states that it is the responsibility of the government to do so, but it should be done with the consent of and in consultation with all communities.

Arvind Kejriwal questioned why the BJP doesn't implement it in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh -- states where it's in power.

"Why not implement it across the country. Are they waiting for the Lok Sabha elections?" he said.

The BJP yesterday said it plans to introduce a Uniform Civil Code -- a contentious issue for Muslims, that does away with religion-based laws.

The Gujarat government proposed a committee led by a retired High Court judge - along the lines of the one in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand - to examine how such legislation can be implemented. A civil code is widely believed to be the domain of the Centre rather than states.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a historic decision in the Cabinet meeting today - of forming a committee for implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state," said Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

In May, the Uttarakhand government had announced its decision to implement UCC in the state. The same month, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had also announced that UCC would be brought into the state soon.

The BJP and its leaders have in the past supported the implementation of UCC in the county that would replace personal laws based on scriptures and customs of various religious communities with a common set of rules governing every citizen.