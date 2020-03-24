'Want To Go Home': Boy Weeps At Deserted Delhi Bus Station Amid Lockdown

The boy works at a construction site and has been stranded after Delhi locked down

A weeping boy, unable to get a ride to Bihar, his home, was among scores of disappointed migrants at Delhi's main interstate bus terminal where operations have stopped because of the coronavirus lockdown.

"I want to go home," the boy said, tears streaming down his face. He carried a rucksack with his belongings, like he has for three days, hoping to catch a bus home.

"The cops keep chasing me away. Where do I go," the tired and hungry teen said. He works at a construction site and, like thousands of daily-wage earners, has been left stranded after most of the country shut down to check the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.

He has no home in Delhi and now, no way of earning a livelihood. But going back to the relative safety of his village is no longer an option.

Many others keep coming to the Anand Vihar terminal, hoping for a bus to Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, whichever is home.

Among them are travelers who took trains to Delhi from Kerala, Goa and several other places soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a "Janata Curfew" or self-quarantine. They meant to finish the last leg of the journey on bus.

In Delhi, they arrived to no buses, no cabs and no food either as all eateries have vanished.

When they group together at the terminus while waiting for buses, the police come at them with sticks, pointing out that more than four people gathering at any spot is banned because of the virus panic.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a complete lockdown in Delhi on Sunday, shutting down everything but essential supplies.

India has more than 500 coronavirus cases and 10 people have died.