Want To Be Sherlock? Centre To Launch 3 Courses For Budding Detectives

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is launching three one-year postgraduate diploma courses in advanced areas of security management; victimology and victim assistance; and cybercrime and law, from the academic year 2019-20. And those in the ministry say these programmes could well be a dream come true for youngsters who are interested in a technology-aided career in crime busting.

"A lot of youngsters are crime buffs. Through these courses, they can find out how the latest technology helps agencies solve the most baffling crimes," a senior MHA official told NDTV.

According to the officer, these courses are affiliated to Delhi's Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. The classes, which are expected to commence next month, will be conducted at the MHA-run Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Narayan National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science in Rohini.

Another officer said that the three courses would also help in forming a specialised task force that can man the criminal justice system.

To keep things exciting for students, the government has decided to blend both theoretical and practical knowledge in the course curriculum. It will be delivered with the help of academicians and experts from various industries as well as non-governmental sectors.

The postgraduate diploma in security management has been developed on the basis of inputs provided by experts in the field. It will help students access careers in national security, corporate security, defence, government, policing and law enforcement, the official said.

The postgraduate diploma in victimology and victim assistance mainly covers the mainstream subjects of victimology and victims in the criminal justice system. It will help students pursue careers in NGOs, research and academic organisations and victim support centres.

The diploma in cybercrime and law covers various kinds of Internet-related offences committed against individuals, organisations, women and children. The concepts of digital forensics will also be covered. The course will help students plan their career in the field of cybercrime investigation and cyber forensics, another official said.

Application forms are available on the university's website http://www.ipu.ac.in. The total intake in each course is 25 (20 seats for open candidates and five for in-service government officers). Students can avail of hostel facility on the premises of the Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Narayan National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science in Rohini.

