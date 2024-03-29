'Want Friendly Fight On 6 Seats': Congress Leader After Team Thackeray Snub

He said state unit was keen on "friendly fights" in six Lok Sabha constituencies

Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan on Friday said the unilateral announcement of candidates by the Shiv Sena (UBT) had angered his party workers and the state unit was keen on "friendly fights" in six Lok Sabha constituencies.

The Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) comprise the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

"We met today and decided to communicate to the central leadership that we will have friendly fights on six seats, namely Sangli, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North West and some more places. The manner in which Shiv Sena (UBT) announced candidates on seats claimed by Congress has angered our party workers," Mr Khan said.

लोकसभा चुनाव के संदर्भ में कुछ सीटों पर चर्चा जारी होने के बावजूद भी शिवसेना द्वारा उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा करना, यह निश्चित रूप से अस्वस्थता उत्पन्न करेगा।

हमारे कुछ पारंपरिक चुनाव क्षेत्रों में यदि मित्रतापूर्ण लड़ाई करनी पड़े तो हम तैयार हैं, ऐसी भूमिका हमने दिल्ली नेतृत्व के… pic.twitter.com/yUq5q3kuEZ — Arif Naseem khan (@naseemkhaninc) March 29, 2024

The Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its candidates in Sangli, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North West, while the NCP(SP) is claiming Bhiwandi.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said such fights would help the BJP.

Taking a swipe at its MVA ally, he said, "Congress is a mature party and I don't think it will allow friendly fights to help the BJP." In a sarcastic vein, he said such friendly fights should happen on all 48 seats in Maharashtra as well as in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Raut asserted there will be no discussion on seats anymore.

