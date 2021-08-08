Wall-Like Containers Placed At Red Fort Ahead Of Independence Day

The containers will be decorated and painted, said the police.

Shipping containers, towering like walls, have been placed at the entrance of the iconic Red Fort ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. The Delhi police say it is being done for security reasons.

Citing the farmers' tractor rally on January 26 that took a violent turn in the national capital, the police said they are taking no chances.

Sources in the Delhi police say this is also being done after the recent drone attacks.

Every year, the Prime Minister addresses the nation on the Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

On January 26 this year, protesting farmers had entered the premises of the Red Fort in the backdrop of the ongoing farmers protest resulting in clashes with the security forces. In order to avoid such an incident again, the police are on high alert bearing in mind terror threats.