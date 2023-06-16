'Wait And Watch': Governor's Warning After Pre-Poll Violence In Bengal

The Panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8. (File)

Reacting over the violence in West Bengal during the filing of nomination for Panchayat elections in the state, Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said that "effective and corrective" action will be taken against those responsible.

Notably, the nomination process for the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal has been marred by ongoing violence.

"No words, only action. Wait and watch. You will see effective action, concrete action. That is all I can say now," he said while speaking to ANI.

The Governor also issued a statement condemning the violence and attack on the media.

"Shocked to hear that the death toll in pre-election in Bengal is increasing. It is revolting that the media is also under attack by the hooligans. Victory in Elections should depend on the count of votes not the count of dead bodies," the Bengal Governor said in a statement.

He added, "When the fourth estate is under attack it means democracy is under attack. It means the common man is under attack. It means the Constitution is under attack. It means the new generation is under attack".

The Bengal Governor said that the violence will be eradicated from the state and accused will be shown their place behind bars.

"At any cost, violence will be eradicated and made the first casualty of this Panchayat Elections. No one, howsoever high & mighty they fancy themselves to be, will be allowed to take the law in their hands," the Governor stated.

He added, "Bengal is committed to protecting the right of the common man for freedom and peace in society, at the time when elections to the local bodies are about to take place. Miscreants and those who flaunt muscle power will be brought to book and shown their due place behind bars".

Governor Bose further requested all the political parties and the people of Bengal to stand united and defend democracy in the state.

"I request all concerned to come together and stand united to put down the forces of disruption and uphold the dignity of the common man and the sanctity of free and fair elections, abjuring violence and ensuring an era of peace. Under no circumstances, will mobocracy be permitted to throttle democracy. I entreat all political parties, opinion leaders and all stakeholders to stand united to defend democracy at any cost," he further stated.

The final day of filing nominations witnessed continued clashes across various parts of the state, including an outbreak of violence at the Block Development Office in Birbhum's Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown. However, as per the officials, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Moreover, a division bench of Calcutta High Court, led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, on Thursday directed the election commission in West Bengal to request the deployment of central paramilitary forces in all districts of the state within the next 48 hours, ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.

In an effort to maintain order, heavy security deployment has been made in the South 24 Parganas district. Tension and unease prevailed in several areas, particularly the Bhangar block, where clashes between supporters of the ruling TMC and Naushad Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front (ISF) over the past two days.

The Panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11.

The panchayat polls in West Bengal are likely to see a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress being touted as a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

