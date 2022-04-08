Vyapam Whistleblower Anand Rai Arrested, Suspended From Government Job

He was in Delhi to file a plea in the Supreme Court

The crime branch of Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested Vyapam Scam whistleblower Dr Anand Rai from a Delhi hotel, in connection with a case of alleged fraud.

Taking to Twitter soon after his arrest, Dr Rai asked the "workers and well-wishers" to reach Bhopal. He tagged senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tankha in the tweet.

Dr Rai had recently 'exposed' the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MP-TET) paper leak.

His arrest came a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday dismissed his plea seeking quashing of an FIR filed against him by Laxman Singh Markam, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

On March 27, Mr Markan had lodged a police complaint against state Congress chief spokesman KK Mishra and Dr Anand Rai, alleging that they had fabricated screenshots of his mobile and shared them on social media to implicate him in the P-TET exam paper leak.

Dr Rai, who was posted as Medical Officer at Indore's Hukumchand Hospital, has also been suspended with immediate effect by the hospital authorities for "dereliction of duty and undue absence from work."

Reacting to Dr Rai's arrest, Vivek Tankha, who is also his counsel in the case, said the Vyapam whistleblower was in Delhi to file a plea in the Supreme Court after Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed his petition.

"The Madhya Pradesh police had asked him to appear before them on April 8. But he was arrested before he could approach the Supreme Court seeking intervention in the matter, " Mr Tankha tweeted calling the arrest targetted.