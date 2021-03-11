CBI Court Frames Charges Against 33 Accused In Vyapam Scam

The court has framed charges against 33 accused in Vyapam scam. (Representational)

A special CBI court in Bhopal has framed charges against 33 accused, including four former officials of Vyapam, in connection with the rigging of a 2012 Madhya Pradesh police recruitment test.

Earlier this week, CBI judge SB Sahu framed charges against 33 accused, including 17 candidates and 12 middlemen, under relevant provisions of the IPC, Prevention of Corruption Act, IT Act and MP Recognised Admissions Act, CBI special public prosecutor Satish Dinkar said on Thursday.

The accused have been charged with cheating, forging documents, conspiracy and manipulating computer data, he said.

The accused, including Vyapam's (Vyavsayik Pariskha Mandal) former exams controller Pankaj Trivedi, former principal analyst Nitin Mohindra and two other former officials Ajay Sen and Chandra Kant Mishra have pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Charges have been framed against 17 candidates who appeared in the recruitment test for sub-inspectors, subedars and platoon commandants in the state police, besides four former staffers of Vyapam and 12 middlemen, Mr Dinkar added.