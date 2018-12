VVIP Chopper Case Middleman Christian Michel Being Extradited To India AgustaWestland scam: Christian Michel was arrested in the UAE last year and was out on bail. He is wanted in India for allegedly organising bribes in VVIP chopper contract

Share EMAIL PRINT gustaWestland case: Christian Michel is the main accused and the middleman in the scam.

New Delhi: Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper deal, will be extradited to India tonight, his lawyer has told NDTV. The extradition is happening after a court in Dubai denied his plea last month. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter