Vumlunmang Vualnam Named New Civil Aviation Secretary In Major Reshuffle

Vumlunmang Vualnam has been appointed as the new Civil Aviation Secretary. (Representaional)

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointments of several bureaucrats in various ministries and departments.

About 15 bureaucrats have been appointed as secretaries and additional secretaries in various miniseries and government, officials said.

Vumlunmang Vualnam has been appointed as the new Civil Aviation Secretary. He was earlier working as Additional Secretary - Department of Economic Affairs.

While S Krishnan has been appointed as Secretary Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Umang Narula was named the Secretary, of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Chanchal Kumar has been named the new Secretary of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.