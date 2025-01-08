Adani Foundation Helps UP Woman To Launch RO Water Plant

Garima Tiwari, who lives in Uttar Pradesh, is a stunning example of the Adani Foundation's philanthropic efforts. In Tikaria, where Adani Group runs an ACC Cement unit, she has launched a home-based RO (reverse osmosis) water service, achieving financial independence and ensuring the supply of safe drinking water at the same time.

Adani Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Adani Group, shared Ms Tiwari's story as an example of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts through self-help groups (SHGs).

The foundation said they provided Rs 60,000 as financial assistance besides training and exposure visits for understanding the RO water filtration process. They also guided her in securing a loan worth Rs 1 lakh from the LAXMI SHG, Rs 1.5 lakh from the UR - National Rural Livelihood Mission, and a personal loan of Rs 3 lakh.

Her project not only helped in generating a monthly income of Rs 19,000 but also ensured a supply of safe drinking water to the local markets in Gouriganj.

Her success underscores the transformative potential of SHGs in driving economic and social change, the Adani Foundation said.

"By supporting such income-generating activities in collaboration with government programmes and social institutions, the Adani Foundation enables women to overcome financial challenges and secure sustainable livelihoods for their families," it added.

