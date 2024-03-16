Voter Cards For Students Right After Class 12? What Election Chief Said

Voter ID card is an identity document issued to all adults by the Election Commission (File)

School students may soon automatically get their voter cards once they turn 18. Preparations are on to provide Voter IDs to Class 12 students once they become eligible to cast their ballot, said the Election Commission of India.

"We are preparing for a system under which Class 12 students will get their Voter IDs once they turn 18, with advanced applications," said Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Saturday.

The Voter ID card is an important identity document issued to all adults by the Election Commission of India and used by the citizens while casting their ballot. An eligible adult can register as a voter on the National Voters' Service Portal.

In Manipur, where violence has been raging for nearly a year, displaced voters will be able to cast their ballots from their camps. "In Manipur, we have drawn a scheme to allow voters in camps to vote from the camps. This is similar to the scheme for migrants in Jammu and Kashmir," Mr Kumar said.

As many as 97 crore registered voters will be casting their ballots to elect 543 MPs in seven phases, starting from April 19, the Election Commission announced on Saturday. This includes 1.8 crore first-time voters.

The votes will be counted on June 4.